News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mother praises 'hero' son who died in Ethiopia plane crash

Mother praises 'hero' son who died in Ethiopia plane crash
Aid worker Micheál Ryan who died in a plane crash in March
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 01:30 PM

Christine Ryan, mother of Irish man Micheál Ryan killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia last March has said she would like her son to be remembered as a person who cared about humanity and who worked to better the lives of many people.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show from Frankfurt airport where she was en route to Ireland from Addis Ababa with his remains, she said he was coming home as “a UN hero” because of “all the lives he has saved.”

Mr Ryan was on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after take off on March 10 in Addis Ababa. There were no survivors after the Boeing 737, which was carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, crashed.

Mrs Ryan said she and her son, Tiernan, flew to Ethiopia two days ago to bring Micheál's remains back to Ireland. The 39-year-old had worked as an engineer with the World Food Programme on projects in the developing world.

The family met representatives from the Ethopian government and the United Nations and were brought to see the casket yesterday, she said. “They are honouring him quite well.”

She said the experience had been emotionally draining, but it meant a great deal to her to be able to bring her son's remains home.

UN personnel and Government representatives were due to meet the family at Dublin Airport and the remains are to be brought back to Co Clare for a private burial later Tuesday. There had already been a public celebration of his life and the family wanted the burial to be private, she said.

READ MORE

Tributes paid to Irish aid worker killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

More on this topic

Lion Air crash report points to design flaws, pilots and maintenance issuesLion Air crash report points to design flaws, pilots and maintenance issues

Boeing makes boardroom changes in wake of 737 Max crashesBoeing makes boardroom changes in wake of 737 Max crashes

Boeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messagesBoeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messages

Wexford plane crash: 'Clearly something happened to the aircraft before it hit the terrain'Wexford plane crash: 'Clearly something happened to the aircraft before it hit the terrain'


TOPIC: Plane crash

More in this Section

Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'

Over 550 waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsOver 550 waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Two due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork in which man was stabbedTwo due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork in which man was stabbed

Drivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next monthDrivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next month


Lifestyle

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »