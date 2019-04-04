Mother of two with terminal cancer settles case against US laboratory for €2.5m

A mother of two who is terminally ill with cancer and who sued in relation to the alleged misinterpretation of her CervicalCheck smear slide today settled her case for €2.5m.

The woman who is in her 40s has Stage 4 invasive cancer and has a life expectancy of 12 to 22 months, the High Court has heard.

The settlement of the action taken by herself and her husband is against a US laboratory in Austin, Texas, which tested her smear slide in 2010 and reported it as negative. The settlement was announced in the High Court this morning on day five of the case.

Patrick Treacy SC instructed by Cian O'Carroll solicitor for the woman and her husband told the court the laboratory, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated of Austin, Texas has admitted a breach of duty in the reading of the woman's 2010 cervical smear slide. The couple cannot be identified by order of the court.

The case against two other laboratories and the HSE was struck out.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement on what was a complicated case.

Earlier the couple’s two young children were joined to the proceedings and Mr Justice Cross heard the damages award is to the couple and their children.

Mr Justice Cross wished the family well for the future and said they had shown great courage in bringing the case. The woman thanked the judge for his time.

The woman was given the news that she had cervical cancer just a few days before Christmas 2015 and told the court she was crying when she was putting her children's presents under the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve 2015.

READ MORE Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

"I was crying. I did not know what was ahead of me," she said.

She suffered a cancer recurrence two years later and in September last year was told her cancer is inoperable.

Her husband in his evidence to the court said after the CervicalCheck controversy broke last year, he thought they would get help and be “looked after.”

"We got no contact. We are very disappointed and let down. Anything we had to do, we had to do ourselves. We got hope, but nothing came of it," he told Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

He added: "It was very hard to take, and I felt did anyone care."

The man broke down as he told he does not know what future his family has.

"I am scared, I am worried about the children and will I be able to look after them," he said.

He said his beautiful wife and mother of his two children had to shave off her hair as she underwent six cycles of chemotherapy after they were told her cancer is inoperable.

The children wanted to know why was her hair gone and we told them mammy got medicine and had to have her hair off.

The court heard the woman who had treatment in 2015 was devastated when the cancer returned two years later and the "Rubicon moment" her counsel said was when she was told in September last year her cancer was inoperable.

Mr Justice Cross was also told that the woman does not now feel right in herself and they are now awaiting the outcome of a further scan carried out as the action began before the High Court last week.

At the opening of the case Patrick Treacy SC said the “real tragedy” was that had the 2010 smear test been correctly reported, the woman would have had an investigative procedure and been treated appropriately, he said.

Her case was that had she undergone a procedure to excise the pre-cancerous lesion there was a 95% chance of being cured and a less than 1% chance of the cancer developing, he said.

The couple had sued the HSE along with two companies which provided medical diagnostic services in the State, Sonic Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin and Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin and US laboratory Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated of Austin, Texas.

It was claimed they allowed the woman a duty of care in the provision of the cervical screening programme and in the provision of all services associated with it.

The woman on September 17, 2010 underwent a cervical smear test as part of the national cervical screening programme. Her sample was sent for review and a laboratory report showed the sample was satisfactory for assessment and there was no evidence of the presence of abnormal tissue.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of the woman's smear slide taken in 2010 and that her cancer was allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in December 2015.

The claims were denied.