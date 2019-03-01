Mother-of-three stabbed to death in Clondalkin named locally

Cathy Ward, the victim of a fatal stabbing at Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin.

Latest: A mother-of-three who was stabbed to death in Clondalkin has been named locally.

Cathy Ward, who was in her early 40s, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of the house at Greenfort Drive in Quarryvale at about 12:30 this morning.

She was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was described by neighbours as a quiet lady who kept herself to herself.

A man in his 50s was arrested and he is detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It is understood he was known to the woman.

The house is sealed off and a technical examination of the area will be carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council Mark Ward lives in the area and has said that residents are shocked.

"I'm from the estate, across the road from where that lady passed away and I was talking to a number of residents myself this morning and the shock is felt right through the community," said Mr Ward.

Gardai at the house on Greenfort Drive, Clondalkin this morning. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Earlier: Man, 50s, arrested after woman stabbed to death in Clondalkin

The body was removed from the house shortly after midday and a post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

