Mother of teen who died after horse-racing fall to take part in Leopardstown race in his memory

A mother whose teenage son died after a horse-racing fall is to take part in a special fundraising race for injured jockeys at Leopardstown Racecourse.

Mary Tyner will participate in the Corinthian Challenge Charity Cup on October 26 with all the proceeds of the race going to the Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) charity.

Earlier this month Mrs Tyner and her family received a settlement of an undisclosed sum at the High Court sitting in Cork after the HSE admitted liability in elements of the care of Jack Tyner at Cork University Hospital.

Jack was hospitalised following a point to point meeting in Dungarvan on February 2, 2011. The 19-year-old died five days later.

Jack Tyner. Picture: Provision

Mary said that Jack "loved life and lived for the sport of horse racing."

She says she and her family entered proceedings at High Court level in 2013 with the HSE only accepting liability if not causation in the case last year.

"His ambition was to be a top jockey. He loved life and was on top of his game. he was a great son. If they (the HSE) just stood up and said: Look we made a mistake. Things went wrong. You shouldn't have to have eight years of torture trying to get answers.

"It is frightening to think what they did wrong."

Sean Lynch, SC, representing the Tyner family told Justice Michael Hanna that the fact that the HSE was admitting fault but not causation was of "limited solace" to the family.

He said that it was "a terribly unfortunate case" and an "enormous tragedy" for the family.

Mary Tyner holds a photo of Jack outside Cork Court. Picture: Provision

Justice Hanna wished Mrs Tyner well and said that he was conscious of how technical the details of such settlements can be when families are experiencing "awful trauma."

In a statement the family said that they “were led to believe that he (Jack) would be there (in hospital) for a few hours at most.

“Jack never came home and died on the 7th of February 2011.

"We subsequently learned that Jack received substandard care. Had Jack received early intervention and the appropriate care at CUH he would be with us today.”

Jack from Kinsale, Co Cork was the son of trainer Robert Tyner. He was taken to CUH after taking a heavy fall in the second section of the six-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden when his mount, Dusmagic, crashed out at the first fence. He had ridden six winners in his short career.

Mrs Tyner will now compete in the Corinthian Charity Cup in a bid to help injured jockeys.

Mary Tynan and her horse Centaur at The Curragh.

"It has been a wonderful experience so far. We have ridden at the Curragh Racecourse and Cork Racecourse Mallow and I am really looking forward to the final race at Leopardstown," she said.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for their support throughout the challenge and everyone who has helped me along the way especially those who have donated what they could to my €10,000 fundraising target.

"IIJ is a really great cause and I am thrilled to be able to support them by participating in this amazing challenge.”