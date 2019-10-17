News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mother of teen who died after horse-racing fall to take part in Leopardstown race in his memory

Mother of teen who died after horse-racing fall to take part in Leopardstown race in his memory
Mary Tyner, mother of jockey Jack Tyner who died in CUH in 2011, outside Cork Court. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
By Olivia Kelleher
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 02:00 PM

A mother whose teenage son died after a horse-racing fall is to take part in a special fundraising race for injured jockeys at Leopardstown Racecourse.

Mary Tyner will participate in the Corinthian Challenge Charity Cup on October 26 with all the proceeds of the race going to the Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) charity.

Earlier this month Mrs Tyner and her family received a settlement of an undisclosed sum at the High Court sitting in Cork after the HSE admitted liability in elements of the care of Jack Tyner at Cork University Hospital.

Jack was hospitalised following a point to point meeting in Dungarvan on February 2, 2011. The 19-year-old died five days later.

Jack Tyner. Picture: Provision
Jack Tyner. Picture: Provision

Mary said that Jack "loved life and lived for the sport of horse racing."

She says she and her family entered proceedings at High Court level in 2013 with the HSE only accepting liability if not causation in the case last year.

"His ambition was to be a top jockey. He loved life and was on top of his game. he was a great son. If they (the HSE) just stood up and said: Look we made a mistake. Things went wrong. You shouldn't have to have eight years of torture trying to get answers.

"It is frightening to think what they did wrong."

Sean Lynch, SC, representing the Tyner family told Justice Michael Hanna that the fact that the HSE was admitting fault but not causation was of "limited solace" to the family.

He said that it was "a terribly unfortunate case" and an "enormous tragedy" for the family.

Mary Tyner holds a photo of Jack outside Cork Court. Picture: Provision
Mary Tyner holds a photo of Jack outside Cork Court. Picture: Provision

Justice Hanna wished Mrs Tyner well and said that he was conscious of how technical the details of such settlements can be when families are experiencing "awful trauma."

In a statement the family said that they “were led to believe that he (Jack) would be there (in hospital) for a few hours at most.

“Jack never came home and died on the 7th of February 2011.

"We subsequently learned that Jack received substandard care. Had Jack received early intervention and the appropriate care at CUH he would be with us today.”

Jack from Kinsale, Co Cork was the son of trainer Robert Tyner. He was taken to CUH after taking a heavy fall in the second section of the six-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden when his mount, Dusmagic, crashed out at the first fence. He had ridden six winners in his short career.

Mrs Tyner will now compete in the Corinthian Charity Cup in a bid to help injured jockeys.

Mary Tynan and her horse Centaur at The Curragh.
Mary Tynan and her horse Centaur at The Curragh.

"It has been a wonderful experience so far. We have ridden at the Curragh Racecourse and Cork Racecourse Mallow and I am really looking forward to the final race at Leopardstown," she said.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for their support throughout the challenge and everyone who has helped me along the way especially those who have donated what they could to my €10,000 fundraising target.

"IIJ is a really great cause and I am thrilled to be able to support them by participating in this amazing challenge.”

READ MORE

'I think they were trying to kill me': Man claims he was attacked in Dublin for being gay

More on this topic

Minister hopes construction of Macroom bypass will begin 'within weeks'Minister hopes construction of Macroom bypass will begin 'within weeks'

Men arrested in connection with murder of Peter Murphy released without chargeMen arrested in connection with murder of Peter Murphy released without charge

Macroom bypass gets go-ahead in €280m upgrade of N22Macroom bypass gets go-ahead in €280m upgrade of N22

Concerns feud has escalated after car used in suspected Cork arson attackConcerns feud has escalated after car used in suspected Cork arson attack


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport

Girl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60kGirl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60k

'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men

Fine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaignFine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaign


Lifestyle

I go for a quick run with Jasper the dog (he runs, I walk)Working Life: Margaret Naughton - Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

We had our first filling last weekend.Learner Dad: As long as other people gave their kids more sugar than we gave ours, we assumed we didn’t have a problem

Experts on bedroom style reveal their top tips to Gabrielle Fagan, so you can create your perfect sleeping space.Let’s go to bed: How to create the cosy winter retreat you’ve always dreamed of

Sink your teeth into our top tips for Halloween dental care.Dental shock: Save your child's teeth from the ‘horrors’ of Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »