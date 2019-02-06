NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mother of Shane O'Farrell calls for public inquiry into his death

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 09:17 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The mother of Shane O'Farrell, who died in a hit and run incident in county Monaghan in 2011, believes a public inquiry into his death is required.

Yesterday, the Government announced a scoping inquiry, which will be led by Judge Gerard Haughton.

However, the family said it falls short.

Shane O'Farrell was struck by a car driven by a man who was out on bail for a number of offences at the time.

Shane's mother, Lucia, said she wants a public inquiry: "We're seven and a half years on we haven't been given the answers we deserve.

"That needs to be done and it needs to be done in a public forum, where the public can see.

"I think this just another mechanism that's been put in place to our family...we've engaged in every process to date."


