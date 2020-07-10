News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mother of murder victim William Maughan appeals for information

William Maughan was last seen in 2015 in Laytown, Co Meath with his girlfriend, Anastasija Varslavanne. File image
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 04:33 PM

The mother of a man presumed to have been murdered with his girlfriend is appealing for information to find their bodies.

William Maughan was last seen in Laytown, Co Meath with Anastasija Varslavanne five years ago.

The hunt for them was changed to a murder investigation by gardaí in 2016.

Four people being questioned about their disappearance since Wednesday were released without charge this morning.

Helen Maughan said anyone with more information on the case should make contact with gardaí.

"If someone out there has information they should do the right thing and give us the closure we deserve," she said.

"They deserve a Christian burial... let them [William and Anastasija] have the dignity that they deserve."

Ms Maughan said the family had received threats and intimidation to try stop them talking publicly about the case.

"For five years I haven't given up... They told me what was going to happen to me if I didn't keep away from the police and the media. When someone came to my house and gave that message, I was bluntly told it," she said.

"I told them that I'm going to fight for justice for my child and his girlfriend, and I will fight for justice until the last blood in my body."

A Garda statement on the case said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that investigations are ongoing.

