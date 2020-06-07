Mother of girl, 16, who took her own life after 'years of racial abuse' calls for everyone to be 'anti-racist'

The mother of a teenage girl who took her life after being subjected to repeated racist slurs has appealed to Irish people to support the Black Lives Matter protest movement, and “call out racism whenever we see it”.

Aisling O’Neill attended a protest rally in Limerick yesterday, one of many held around the world, in response to the killing of black man and father of three, George Floyd, in Minneapolis on May 25.

Her daughter, Mia O’Neill, (16), took her own life last September, following what Ms O’Neill said was a campaign of racist abuse by named individuals.

“It was years of racial abuse at the hands of adults that started when she was four years of age, and I’ve been campaigning tirelessly, since it started with her, against racism in Ireland,” Ms O’Neill said.

I have two other children at home, an eleven-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, and both have also experienced racist abuse in their lives.

“It has to end. I have lost a child already to this racism, and I can’t stand back.

“I have a fear and anxiety that it will happen to my other two children, and I also stand in solidarity with the black community. I have friends and relatives who are black, and there has to be change.

“I welcome this protest and I welcome the black community being able to show their voices and be heard, because they have been unheard for so long.”

Protesters at the Black Lives Matter rally in Limerick yesterday. Pic: Cian Reinhardt

Ms O’Neill appealed to everyone to be “anti-racist”.

“You have to call it when you see it, and we have to make the racists the minority now.

The only minority in this world should be the racists because it’s one life and one race.

Hundreds of people attended the anti-racism rally held at the Arthur’s Quay Park, including Nigerian born Catherine Osikoya, who addressed the crowd about her family’s experiences of racism.

Speaking afterwards she described how her father Paul Osikoya, an accountant and sometimes university lecturer in Galway, who had campaigned as a Green Party candidate in local elections, saw his election posters daubed with the word ‘N***r’.

Catherine Osikoya addressing the crowd in Limerick yesterday. Pic: Cian Reinhardt

“It was absolutely terrible. As we were driving home one day we just saw black marks on his poster, which were racist,” said Ms Osikoya, 23, who was born in Nigeria, and has spent most of her life in Ireland.

“They called him the ‘N word’ on his poster. Like, what is that even? We are part of society here, and you’re doing that to us?” she continued.

“I’m not trying to say this is a white versus black thing; this is everybody versus racism. This is going on for far too long, and we need to step up for change big time,” she said.

“Ireland is everything I’ve ever known.”

Osikoya, a student at University of Limerick, said she was inspired to protest, because of her father’s resilience in the face of racism, and because of her deep pride in her Nigerian roots.

“Watching my Dad and all that stuff made me see that I have to fight for this. This is my culture. Racism can’t continue. Just because of skin colour doesn’t mean I’m any lesser than...”

Oyinkan Adedeji, Tracey Obiakor, and Jennifer Ikponmwosa, all from Limerick, rallying the crowd at Saturday’s Black Lives Matter Limerick protest rally. Pic: David Raleigh

Three other speakers at the rally, Oyinkan Adedeji, Tracey Obiakor, and Jennifer Ikponmwosa, all from Limerick, rallied the crowd by chanting as gaeilge, “Saol dubh tabhactach (“Black Lives Matter”) and “Aon cheartas ná síochain (“No Justice No Peace”).

Demonstrators attempted to abide by social distancing guidelines, but some appeared to be closer than the two-metre rule.

Gardaí kept a watching brief, but there were no reports of any incidents during the peaceful protest rally.