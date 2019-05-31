Mother of five who had stroke settles case against hospital for €2.25m

A mother of five who claimed an alleged misdiagnosis was made when she was first brought to hospital and who two months later collapsed with a stroke has settled her High Court action for €2.25m.

Counsel for Bridget Hughes, Dr John O'Mahony SC told the High Court it was their case an alleged " serious mistake " was made when the woman was brought to The Adelaide and Meath Hospital, Tallaght, Dublin after collapsing in her kitchen with a severe, intractable headache and vomiting.

Counsel said it was their contention these symptoms should have been picked up and the first collapse in January 2013 was a warning. Mrs Hughes suffered a full hemorrhage with a left side stroke and left side weakness two months later in March 2013.

He said it was their contention if a proper diagnosis had been made the first time Mrs Hughes was admitted to hospital, the second collapse in March 2013 would not have occurred.

Liability is denied in the case.

The 64-year-old woman, Dr O'Mahony told the court has been cared for in a nursing home since and she has to use a wheelchair.

Bridget Hughes, Melie An Ri View, Lucan, Co Dublin had through her son Jesse Ali Hughes sued The Adelaide and Meath Hosptial, Dublin over her care when she was brought to the hospital in January 2013 after collapsing at home. She was given analgesics and was discharged the following morning with a diagnosis of viral infection and migraine, it was claimed.

Two months later she was brought by ambulance to another hospital and had weakness of the left side of her body due, it is claimed to an aneurysm of the cerebral artery and she had to have surgery.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure at The Adelaide and Meath Hospital to carry out a CT scan or a lumbar puncture so as to rule out inter-cranial bleeding and that she had been permitted to leave the hospital when she had allegedly been inadequately diagnosed and treated.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to diagnose a herald bleed which then went on to a stroke and an inappropriate diagnosis of migraine and viral infection were made in January 2013.

The claims are denied.

Mrs Hughes before her collapse worked in a charity shop.

Dr O'Mahony told the court the Hughes family were very keen to bring her to back home and adapt the house for her needs.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very good one.