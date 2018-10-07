Mother of five Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of the women at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy has passed away aged 37.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna from Co Kerry is mother to five children.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was one of the most public campaigners over the CervicalCheck controversy and in May of this year, she settled her case against the HSE and the US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics for €7.5m.

Quest admitted to misreading two cervical smear slides in 2010 and 2013 and the HSE admitted liability for not disclosing the findings of the CervicalCheck audit.

She refused to be viewed as a victim and On RTÉ’s Six One News in she spoke about her settlement.

Speaking on Ms Mhic Mhathúna's death, Vicky Phelan, who exposed the cervical cancer scandal, said:

"It's very upsetting for everybody obviously.

"I really thought Emma had two more months, to be honest, I didn't realise that she was as bad as what she was.

She said that they shared the same oncologist who had told her that Ms Mhic Mathúna was "still quite ill".

Vicky Phelan said that they did not know each other extremely well as they had different agendas and they were both on treatment.

She spoke of the huge impact Ms Mhic Mhathúna made and said that she "did exactly what she had to do for her five kids."

"She fought as hard as she could to get enough money for them to survive once she was gone," she said.

