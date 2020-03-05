Mother of Clare toddler, 3, killed in crash tells careless driver 'you put out her light'

The mother of three year old Estlin Wall has told the driver who caused the fatal collision that claimed her daughter’s life that whatever sentence he receives “it will pale in comparison to the life sentence of pain and sorrow we have been given”.

In a heart-breaking victim impact statement delivered at Ennis Circuit Court today, Amy Wall stated that “Estlin pays the highest price, sentenced to death that day with no chance of survival”.

In the case, father of two, Senan O’Flaherty (63) of Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing the death of Estlin Wall and serious bodily harm to Vincent Wall at Ballyea South, Inagh on March 15th 2017.

Judge Gerald Keys today stated that he would reserve judgement and counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL asked that Judge Keys pronounce sentence before May as Amy is expecting the couple’s third child in May.

Estlin was fatally injured in a road crash moments after truck driver, Mr O’Flaherty made “a bad move” to pull out from behind a bus, the court has heard.

At around 9am on March 15th 2017, Vincent Wall (41) was driving his daughter Estlin to creche in Inagh from their home in Ennistymon, north Clare.

Mr Wall suffered a severe and significant brain injury as a result of the crash, has no recollection of the accident and was placed in an induced coma after the crash and missed Estlin’s funeral.

In court today, Estlin’s two parents, Amy and Vincent took under just under one hour to read out their extensive victim impact statements.

After they were complete, counsel for Mr O’Flaherty, Michael Collins SC stated that “one would want to have a heart of stone not to be moved by the eloquence and emotion in the victim impact statements”.

In her statement, Ms Wall addressed Mr O’Flaherty but not by name when she stated: ”You put out her light, but I vow to carry her torch forever.

"Not a day will pass that I will not ache for her. But a mother’s love can never die and it is that love that will carry me forward every day.”

Speaking about the loss of Estlin, Ms Wall stated: “Now, she truly is forever young. A beautiful little girl that never made it to her fourth birthday, was buried by the sea days before she should have been blowing candles out on a cake. She is frozen in time now and we will never know what kind of woman she would have become.

“I will never experience her first day at school, the tumultuous teenage years of such a self assured child, see her graduate from university, fall in love, become a mother herself.

“A branch of our family tree that will never grow. A light snuffed out so young. For what? To save a few minutes? Because you were impatient? Annoyed? Frustrated? As a professional driver, you should have been driving with extra care. Instead a child is dead, forever. Because for whatever awful reason, my husband’s car had to cross paths with your truck that day. And in a split second, we lost everything."

Ms Wall stated: “In the end, it makes no difference whether the courts say you were driving dangerously or carelessly or negligently or stupid. Estlin will always be dead. Vinnie will live with the effects of a brain injury for the rest of his life. Our children will never know Estlin, but we will talk about her every day.

“Estlin Luna Wall was born wanted, loved, adored, cherished. She lived three years and 356 days and died tragically in an absolutely unnecessary car crash that you caused.

“But after today, I don’t want you to be part of her story anymore. You might have said that you are guilty, but there is no punishment that can bring Estlin back.

Ms Wall added: “I hope with all my might that you understand how catastrophic your impatience was. But you’ll never fully understand that the damage you have done, because you never had the pleasure of knowing Estlin, so you cannot possibly know the magnitude of her loss.

Earlier in her statement, Ms Wall stated: “I know that I will deeply grieve the loss of Estlin every moment of my life until I take my last breath.

“I will always regret that the crash fundamentally changed my husband in irreparable ways.

“I know that I will be heartbroken none of my surviving children will ever have their own memories of their big sister.

"I know that my role as a mother will never look the same.

“I know that holidays and birthdays and anniversaries will always be filled with sadness.

“I know that there will be moments five, ten, thirty years down the road that Estlin’s death will still bring me to my knees, tear my soul in two, and make me wish for death and the chance of a re-union.

“And oh, what a presence Estlin was. What a force, a vibrancy, a joy and delight she was to us. She commanded a room when she entered into it, first by just looking at her, her signature golden yellow curls, her massive blue eyes framed by the longest lashes I’ve ever seen on a child.

In his victim impact statement, Vincent ‘Vinny’ Wall stated that he would trade places with Estlin if he could.

He stated: “I compare to my injuries to what Estlin got and every day I am certain that I would trade places and take death if she could live. I would not hesitate. But unfortunately, these are imaginary bargains. Real life can be brutal and unforgiving.

“I wish there were time machines, replay buttons or dreams come true but there are none of these things. I try to do things that make me happy but things are different now, happiness s out of reach.

“I’m in a fog that won’t lift now. It’s dark and I’m drifting through the seasons. There are some tranquil days and some stormy days that could swallow me.”

Mr Wall stated that he remained in hospital and didn’t know why he was there.

He stated: “Why was I in this strange place…I wondered what I did that caused these injuries. Maybe a collision while playing soccer? Maybe a fall off my bike? Maybe something happened when I was in the car.

“In my guts I must have had the awful suspicion that something terrible had happened to me and her but I was unable to piece together my thoughts and petrified to even ask about her.”

When he finally told by family and doctors that Estlin had died, Mr Wall stated: “I could understand the words. It made sense. But the brain injury made it difficult to process my thoughts and turn the facts into an emotional reaction

“Death of a child is a worst nightmare. Death of a child when you can’t grasp the importance is a worst, worst nightmare."

He stated: “Estlin was amazing to me. She was so clever, so imaginative, so caring and so talented. Nobody has a child and thinks about planning its funeral. Nobody gets their child dressed in the morning and thinks, these could be the clothes she dies in.

“We still keep Estlin’s room in our house, it’s intact, a shrine.

“We go in there every day. Her clothes. Her books. Her drawings. Her toys. On her bed lies what’s left of the clothes I dressed her that dreadful morning. They are in tatters and smell of fumes. Cut to shreds on the oily roadside by the paramedics as they tried to resuscitate her limp body

“I imagined a long life of milestones for Estlin. First day of schools graduation, leaving home, wedding, having her own child. Now choosing her tombstone is the only milestone ahead.”

Counsel for Mr O’Flaherty, Mr Collins stated that there are no aggravating factors on his client’s part in the accident.

He stated that there no speed, no recklessness and no drink driving involved.

He stated: “Whatever sentence will not right the wrongs and may facilitate part of the recovery and no sentence can turn back the clock.”

He added: “The consequences of this accident and Mr O’Flaherty’s role in it are profound and will continue to be profound. Life taking and life changing and nothing I can say can change that.”

Judge Keys adjourned the case to next Monday for mention only.