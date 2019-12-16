News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mother in fear of son called gardaí when she heard him snoring outside house

Mother in fear of son called gardaí when she heard him snoring outside house
By Liam Heylin
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 05:22 PM

A 33-year-old man’s snoring on Sunday night was enough to cause his mother to phone the gardaí to arrest him.

The man cannot be named because the snoring incident emerged in the context of an in-camera hearing at Cork District Court where he was at risk of being remanded in custody over the Christmas holidays.

The 33-year-old was arrested at his mother’s house on Sunday night.

Garda Jim Murphy testified that gardaí received a call to go to the house because the woman was in fear of her son, against whom she had a barring order. He should not have been at or near her home under the terms of the barring order. However, he was outside the house and that was where he was arrested.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, cross-examined the guard and said: “I am not trying to be funny but his mother was woken by the snoring.”

The defendant said his clothes were wet and he went to the house to get dry clothes. He thought there was nobody home and ended up falling asleep outside the house near the barna shed in the garden.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the accused because of the seriousness of the alleged breach of the barring order, the possible interference with the witness and the fact that his mother was in fear of him.

READ MORE

Claims against state and Denis O'Brien over licence award may be pursued, court rules

Garda Murphy said: “The defendant was lying on the curtilage of the premises and refused to leave the premises when encountered by gardaí.” The accused said there was a bed available for him at a residential centre where he intended to go immediately in order to dry out and get off alcohol.

Questioned by Sgt. Davis about going there on Sunday night, the defendant said: “I was soaking wet, I needed clothes.” As for putting his mother in fear the defendant said he did not even knock on the door.

Sgt. Davis said the concern the gardaí had is that the accused had no regard for a court order.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would release the accused on bail until tomorrow for confirmation that he was in the residential centre to which reference was made.

Conditions of bail required that he would have no intoxicants and would stay away from his mother’s house.

The defendant said he would keep those conditions.

READ MORE

Court hears Cork man facing shoplifting charges had 111 previous convictions

More on this topic

Solicitor guilty of assault after attacking fashion designer in UK opera rowSolicitor guilty of assault after attacking fashion designer in UK opera row

Sister-in-law of late Cyril McGuinness makes court appeal for return of phones confiscated by gardaiSister-in-law of late Cyril McGuinness makes court appeal for return of phones confiscated by gardai

Claims against state and Denis O'Brien over licence award may be pursued, court rulesClaims against state and Denis O'Brien over licence award may be pursued, court rules

Court hears Cork man facing shoplifting charges had 111 previous convictionsCourt hears Cork man facing shoplifting charges had 111 previous convictions


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history courseUCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history course

An 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hearsAn 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hears

Patrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder convictionPatrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder conviction

Doherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like itDoherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like it


Lifestyle

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »