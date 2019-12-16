Mother in fear of son called gardaí when she heard him snoring outside house

A 33-year-old man’s snoring on Sunday night was enough to cause his mother to phone the gardaí to arrest him.

The man cannot be named because the snoring incident emerged in the context of an in-camera hearing at Cork District Court where he was at risk of being remanded in custody over the Christmas holidays.

The 33-year-old was arrested at his mother’s house on Sunday night.

Garda Jim Murphy testified that gardaí received a call to go to the house because the woman was in fear of her son, against whom she had a barring order. He should not have been at or near her home under the terms of the barring order. However, he was outside the house and that was where he was arrested.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, cross-examined the guard and said: “I am not trying to be funny but his mother was woken by the snoring.”

The defendant said his clothes were wet and he went to the house to get dry clothes. He thought there was nobody home and ended up falling asleep outside the house near the barna shed in the garden.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the accused because of the seriousness of the alleged breach of the barring order, the possible interference with the witness and the fact that his mother was in fear of him.

Garda Murphy said: “The defendant was lying on the curtilage of the premises and refused to leave the premises when encountered by gardaí.” The accused said there was a bed available for him at a residential centre where he intended to go immediately in order to dry out and get off alcohol.

Questioned by Sgt. Davis about going there on Sunday night, the defendant said: “I was soaking wet, I needed clothes.” As for putting his mother in fear the defendant said he did not even knock on the door.

Sgt. Davis said the concern the gardaí had is that the accused had no regard for a court order.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would release the accused on bail until tomorrow for confirmation that he was in the residential centre to which reference was made.

Conditions of bail required that he would have no intoxicants and would stay away from his mother’s house.

The defendant said he would keep those conditions.