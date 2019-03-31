NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mother in bed with children woke to find unknown man standing over her

Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 01:57 PM

A woman woke during the night to find a man standing over her bed, police have said.

The mother was with her children in bed when she was awoken between 2.30am and 2.45am on Saturday.

The PSNI are investigating the disturbing incident which happened in Drumbeg, Craigavon.

A police spokesman said: “Nothing was said or taken but when challenged by an understandably terrified home owner, he ran off down the stairs and out the front door. We believe he entered through an open upstairs window.”

The man is described as tall, skinhead, in his late 20s and was wearing a cream shirt and blue jeans.

“This would be a petrifying ordeal for anyone, but more so for a parent with children to protect,” the spokesman added.

“If you were in the area last night and saw anyone matching that description in or around the estate, please call us on 101.

“Someone out there must have seen something. There is a mum out there who will no doubt lie awake tonight worrying.

“Help us keep her safe. Help us find out who is responsible.”

- Press Association

