News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rape

Mother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rape
By Declan Brennan
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:57 PM

A man has been jailed for eight years for the rape and repeated sexual assault of his daughter.

The child's mother told the Central Criminal Court that she will never forgive the 49-year-old man.

He pleaded guilty to oral rape of the child and nine counts of sexual assault at her grandmother's home on dates between September 1, 2014, and March 2, 2015.

He also admitted sexual exploitation of a child by showing her pornographic DVDs.

The offending took place in a county in Munster. Mr Justice Micheal White ordered that nothing more specific about the location could be published.

The court heard that the child's parents separated and he moved back to his mother's home. He had unsupervised access to the child at this home and during these visits, he showed her the pornographic film before orally raping her.

In a victim impact statement, the mother told the court that she was absolutely shocked and devastated when her daughter broke down in tears and told her what her father had done.

She said the lives of her family changed forever that day. She said that looking back she recalled how her daughter would often be in bad form and irritable when coming back from her father's home. She wrote:

My heart is broken and I feel so guilty for not seeing what was going on.

She said some days her daughter, now aged 12, was fine but on others she was angry or crying or just sat staring into space.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending, said his client had addiction problems, including alcohol, gambling, prescription drugs and other substances.

He said when arrested in 2018 the man made a full confession. He was charged last February and never applied for bail and entered guilty pleas in April, last.

Mr Grehan said his client did all this to avoid inflicting any further trauma on his daughter by forcing her to wait or worry about the possibility of preparing for a trial.

He said the man now wished to apologise to the child and to all those who had been hurt by his actions.

Mr Justice White suspended the final two years of a 10-year prison term on condition that he participates in assessment for a sex offender treatment programme.

READ MORE

Five hospitalised following crash in Cork

More on this topic

18 months added to Cork drug dealer's sentence after heroin found at his home18 months added to Cork drug dealer's sentence after heroin found at his home

Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m

Cork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutchesCork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutches

Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Suspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co WexfordSuspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co Wexford

Johnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possibleJohnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possible

Tusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposéTusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposé

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane


Lifestyle

It’s time to spare a thought for those who didn’t decide to bring kids into the world, says Sam Wylie-Harris.This is what non-parents are thinking when surrounded by children during the summer holidays

So you thought Scandi chic was a modern trend? Kya deLongchamps introduces the original 18th-century versionInteriors: Scandi chic has been around for longer than you might think

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallPopularity of climbers like clematis scales new heights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »