Mother feared for life after adult son pushed her down stairs in most recent attack

Gardaí responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and found a woman holding a hurley and telling them she feared for her life because of the actions of her adult son.

The young man accused of breaching a barring order by putting his parents in fear appeared at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court today where he asked to be released on bail saying he would stay away from his parents and that it broke his heart to hear how upset they were.

Garda Linda O’Keeffe said gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the accused because of the seriousness of two incidents before the court and the fears of the defendant’s parents.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, Garda O’Keeffe responded to a call to find the parents in fear. The woman of the house was holding a hurley in her hand because of her fears and that was the first thing gardaí saw on arrival.

Garda O’Keeffe said the defendant’s mother and asked him to turn down music because of her other children in the house and the defendant allegedly pushed her down steps causing her an injury.

As well as seeing the complainant holding a hurley, Garda O’Keeffe also observed the defendant and she said:

He was screaming and threatening to kill his parents. He was under the influence of intoxicants and out of control. He was aggressive and resisted gardaí.

The accused said that on the night he thought he could explain that his mother had told him it was alright to come home and then she called the guards. “I feel trapped,” he said.

The defendant’s father said he and his wife were in fear for their lives and were very scared. His mother said, “His addiction has taken over his personality. We have tried everything in our power to help him but he won’t accept he has a problem. We are in fear of him.”

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor said the accused go stay somewhere else and would undertake not to return home if given bail.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said to the accused in cross-examination, “It is too easy to make a promise just to get away.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was quite clear the couple were afraid of their adult son. He said it might sound strange to say it but that courts had to protect parents from their children in some instances.

“My heart goes out to the parents who are doing the best they can,” he said.

The judge said he was afraid the accused would interfere with witnesses if granted bail and he remanded him in custody for a week. There was evidence of a similar breach of a barring order by the defendant where he had run away by the time gardaí arrived at the house.