Mother denies allegation she coached children to claim sexual assault by their father

By Liam Heylin

The child and family agency Tusla took the view that two children claiming they were photographed and sexually assaulted by their father may have been coached by their mother in the complaints.

This allegation was put to the mother of the two children at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today by defence senior counsel Seamus Roche.

Mr Roche said the Tusla official who visited the home of the family reported that the defendant’s wife seemed to be preoccupied with undermining the defendant.

The mother of the two children replied, “I cannot comment on how she interpreted events.”

Cross-examined specifically on the way she referred to her husband calling her a ‘prick’ and spelling out the word rather than saying it, Mr Roche SC said it was notable that both children did exactly the same, spelling the same word. Mr Roche asked if this was because she had told them what to say?

The children’s mother replied, “I have in no way interfered with the state witnesses. I stood back and let the authorities do their job.”

She later said as she wept in the witness box about the complaints given by the children.

“How could any mother make up such a fact?" she said.

Mr Roche said it was a matter for the jury as to what a mother might or might not do.

The witness said her husband subjugated her to his will and that she had the fear of God in her.

He is on trial on multiple counts of sexually assaulting his son and daughter. The 42-year-old denied a total of 35 charges. Sixteen of the charges are for sexually assaulting his son and one of the counts is of neglecting him. There are 17 counts of sexually assaulting his daughter and one of neglecting her.

Last week the jury heard the girl’s testimony that her dad photographed her when she came out of the shower. The girl’s older brother made similar claims earlier in the trial before Judge Brian O’Callaghan and a jury of five women and seven men at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The trial continues tomorrow.

The defendant’s daughter said of her father: “Most of the time he is mad at me, I don’t know why... He took pictures when I was out of the shower. I was not dressed. I was only wearing a vest.”

Her brother testified by video that his father threatened and strangled him, put his hands on him under his clothes and photographed him when he was going to the toilet or coming out of the shower. “He never stops hitting us. He threatens us,” the boy said in his evidence.

The young man said: “He put his hand under my clothes. It just feels so weird with his fingers – a bad feeling… I would say stop it, he would stop it but then he does it again the next minute.”