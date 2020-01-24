News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mother calls on Department to step in after only one twin gets place in school

Mother calls on Department to step in after only one twin gets place in school
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 09:58 AM

A mother of twins is calling on the Department of Education to step in after one of her twin boys got a place in their local secondary school, while the other did not.

Adri O'Dea from Trim says she assumed Boyne Community College had made a mistake when she realised just one of the twins had been accepted.

A lottery system was used to allocate places after the school found itself oversubscribed for first years starting in September 2020.

Ms O'Dea says when she brought the problem to the school's attention, nothing was done.

"When I got into contact with the principal I was basically told that it was 'unfortunate'," she said.

"They said: 'He is number 59, sorry about that, apply to other schools' which at that stage wasn't an option because other schools had closed their applications.

"So we are effectively left without any position."

READ MORE

Over 10,000 investigations into suspected welfare fraud last year

More on this topic

Disadvantage on disadvantage - Deis schools underminedDisadvantage on disadvantage - Deis schools undermined

'We face an artful execution of not much' - President of UL makes plea for rise in third-level funding by State'We face an artful execution of not much' - President of UL makes plea for rise in third-level funding by State

School secretaries suspend strike actionSchool secretaries suspend strike action

School Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallibleSchool Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallible


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

FG dug 'imaginary sod' for Cork Event Centre, says MartinFG dug 'imaginary sod' for Cork Event Centre, says Martin

Sleepout to be held outside South Dublin Co Co to protest rise in council housing rentsSleepout to be held outside South Dublin Co Co to protest rise in council housing rents

Jumping spider sighting in Dublin believed to be first in IrelandJumping spider sighting in Dublin believed to be first in Ireland

Domestic violence and abuse must be priority in election campaign - Women's AidDomestic violence and abuse must be priority in election campaign - Women's Aid


Lifestyle

A calm chat with your child and listing the pros and cons can help you decide, Lisa Salmon discovers.Should I let my daughter get her ears pierced?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »