Mother and daughter die in tragic Co Antrim farm accident

Police in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation into a road traffic accident that claimed the lives of a young mum and her daughter in Co Antrim.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday afternoon just before 5pm on the Whitepark Road near Ballycastle when a quad bike and a tractor were involved in a collision.

Clare Smyth died at the scene of the accident just outside the entrance to the family dairy farm, along with one of her daughters.

A second daughter was also involved and is said to be responding to treatment in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon around 4.50pm. Emergency services and helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A woman and a young girl have died following a two-vehicle collision on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle on Tuesday 12th May.

“The two, understood to be mother and daughter, were killed in the collision involving a quad bike and a tractor that occurred at around 4.50pm on Tuesday afternoon. A second young girl was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

“The Whitepark Road was closed until the early hours of Wednesday morning but has now re-opened.

“A full investigation is underway and officers have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the collision on their dash cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1392 of 12/05/20.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley said: “Absolutely devastating news from Ballycastle.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Smyth family circle this evening who have been thrown into the depths of grief after the tragic loss of a mum and daughter in a road traffic accident.

“My prayers are with the little sister who is in a critical condition in hospital. Please pray for comfort for the family circle and the local Bushmills/Ballycastle community.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Cara McShane said: “The accident has sent shockwaves around Ballycastle. The community is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic accident just one mile outside of the town.

“Typically the B15 would be a busy coastal route at this time of year. However, the roads have been much quieter with the current health crisis.