Mother and child injured in burglary at Co Meath home

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 09:56 PM
By Digital Desk staff

An investigation is underway after a mother and child were injured in a burglary at their home in County Meath.

A teenager has been arrested and a hunt is on for a second man who fled the scene.

Gardaí say they are investigating an aggravated burglary after attending an alert at a house in Balreask Village near Navan at 8.45pm last night.

Two males had earlier entered the house, assaulted the occupants - a mother and her young son - and fled taking a number of items from the house.

Gardaí chased one of the suspects on foot while the woman and her child were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested and detained at Navan Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.


