Mother accused of attempting to murder her twin toddler sons

A mother is to stand trial accused of attempted murder of her 18-month-old twin sons at her home in Dublin.

The woman, who is in her thirties, was initially charged with assaulting one of the boys causing him harm at her home address on October 9 last year.

She was refused bail almost two weeks later after a district court heard she allegedly poured boiling water over one of the boys, leaving him with 18% scalds on his face and head.

It was also alleged the woman made threats to kill while on an access visit.

She had been admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Bail had been refused on the grounds she could interfere with witnesses and that she represented a flight risk.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were sought.

The woman appeared before Judge Colin Daly at Dublin District Court today when the case was upgraded with two counts of attempted murder of her sons on October 9 at her home in the west of the city.

She was remanded in custody to appear again next Tuesday.

Garda Aishling Carroll said the accused made no reply when charged.

The DPP directed the woman must face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

A book of evidence has yet to be prepared.

The district court does not have the power to hear a bail application in an attempted murder case which must be dealt with by the High Court.

The woman, who came to Ireland almost 20 years ago, cannot be named for legal reason.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.