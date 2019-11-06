Mother accused of allowing daughter to be ‘continued victim of sexual abuse’ at hands of stepfather

A mother allowed her daughter to remain at risk of continued sexual abuse by her stepfather after child welfare concerns were raised, a court has heard.

The woman, who is in her late thirties, allegedly knew her partner and her child, who was in her mid-teens, were engaged in sexual activities but failed to disclose that to gardaí.

She appeared at Dublin District Court today but cannot be named for legal reasons.

The charge stated that while having a custody or control of a child she intentionally, or recklessly endangered the child by permitting her to be placed or left in a situation creating substantial risk of of her being a victim of serious harm or sexual abuse, at a named hostel, in Dublin city centre in April last year.

She has not yet indicated how she will plead to the charge which is under Section 176(a) of the 2006 Criminal Justice Act.

The offence is indictable. This means the case could also be dealt with on indictment in the circuit court, which can impose lengthier sentences.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal in the district court.

Judge Bryan Smyth asked for an outline of the prosecution evidence, to make a ruling on the woman’s trial venue.

Detective Sergeant Brendan Casey said it would be alleged that at 10.45pm on the date of the alleged offence, staff at the hostel contacted gardaí in relation to child welfare concerns.

The hostel staff described a man and the young girl.

Gardaí responded and spoke to the man who told them it was his stepdaughter, and claimed his wife was aware he was with the girl in the hostel.

The court heard gardaí contacted the mother by phone. She knew they were in the hostel and was happy for them to be together, it was alleged.

“Based on that, gardaí were satisfied the girl was not at risk and left the scene,” said Detective Sergeant Casey.

It later transpired the girl was engaging in a sexual relationship with the man but her mother did not disclose that to gardaí. It would be alleged the woman allowed her daughter “be in a situation of being a continued victim of sexual abuse,” Detective Sergeant Casey said.

Judge Smyth refused jurisdiction, meaning the woman will face trial in the higher court.

The accused remained silent throughout the hearing and was remanded on continuing bail to appear again in December to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Judge Smyth acceded to defence solicitor Tony Collier’s request to grant legal aid.

The accused "made no reply to charge", the court had heard earlier.

A person guilty of the offence, if convicted on indictment, can face a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both. However, the maximum jail sentence for a single charge if dealt with at district level is one year.

The judge reminded the media that reporting restrictions applied.

Her partner is awaiting trial separately.