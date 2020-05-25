Most young people complying with public health measures, survey finds

Most young people in Garda Youth Diversion Programmes have been complying with public health measures during the Covid-19 crisis but the pandemic has negatively impacted their mental health and affected sleep patterns, according to a new report.

The findings are based on 113 surveys completed by Youth Justice Workers (YJWs) about the Government’s Covid-19 public health measures introduced on March 12 and young people participating in Garda Youth Diversion Projects (GYDPs). Last year there were 3,604 young people engaged in GYDPs.

According to the report: "YJWs indicated that, based on the information available to them, young people in their GYDP are, to varying degrees, complying with the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions. They reported that overall most young people in GYDPs have been Covid-19 compliant. However, a minority of young people in GYDPs and former Project participants are engaging in non-compliant behaviours."

They said that most non-compliant behaviours by young people in GYDPs are of a low level in their project area and usually described as involving small numbers.

"Non-compliant behaviour ranged from ‘meeting with friends’, ‘playing football with friends’, ‘meeting friends for a cycle’ and ‘hanging-out with friends at the shops’, to more serious breaches of the restrictions that include travelling to other towns, counties and cities for socialising and in attempts to source illegal drugs, and meeting extended family," it said.

Non-compliance by a minority of young people appears to be associated with more serious breaches, including drug and alcohol misuse.

However, it said some young people who may not have initially adhered to the measures have moderated their behaviour.

"Covid-19 health measures have had a significant impact on young people’s lifestyles, in particular in relation to reliance on social media and gaming to keep connections with friends and to engage in recreation (for those young people who have access to technology)," the report outlined. It added that meeting young people is more difficult because "daytime routines have been affected by young people’s altered sleep patterns".

While some YJWs said the pandemic period has seen better relationships forming within families, it has created domestic tensions in other households.

"A number of YJWs reported that significant changes to young people’s social situations has negatively affected their mental health," it said.

The report, entitled 'How are young people participating in Garda Youth Diversion Projects responding to the Covid-19 public health measures?', is the first in a series and was carried out by the Research Evidence into Policy, Programmes and Practice (REPPP) project at the University of Limerick.