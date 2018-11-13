Most Irish people believe their community is kind

Nearly everyone in Ireland thinks their community is 'kind'.

A new report for World Kindness Day shows the majority of people in Ireland are highly satisfied with their life.

Despite talking a lot about problems in general - when it came to their own lives, a majority felt they could rely on those around them for support.

89% believe if their house is empty, someone will keep an eye on it.

85% make time to speak to their neighbours and people generally feel public services are kind, with GPs and public libraries the kindest, especially for older people.

An Ipsos MORI poll of 1,000 people for the Carnegie UK Trust shows 97% of people living in Ireland feel their community is a kind place, with 82% helping people in return.

The trust's Jennifer Wallace says that exchange is linked to high feelings of life satisfaction.

"We hear an awful lot about social problems and I think we hear a lot about the difficulties that people are experiencing. We're all aware of that as the context of our lives," she said.

"When you ask people about their own community, they tell you a much more positive story."

Within that positive picture, there are some differences in how people feel.

Women are more likely than men to report kindness, those in rural areas more likely than those in cities and there's a stark difference for millennials, with 16-34-year-olds reporting much lower views on community kindness.

Overall the majority of people in Ireland report being highly satisfied with their life.

