Most farm families back ban on phones in schools

The overwhelming majority of farm families believe mobile phones should be banned from all schools.

An Irish Examiner/ ICMSA poll found almost nine in 10 respondents (88%) agreed with an outright ban.

There was strong support across all age groups and demographics, with those aged under 35 least enthusiastic — although even there, 72% are in favour of a ban.

While the poll of farmers represents a strong vote from parents on banning phones at school, teachers and students responding to the poll took a different view.

The Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) said the poll findings were “very interesting and indicate that as a society we are concerned about our use of the internet and related devices”, but added schools were often the safest places phones could be used.

An ASTI spokesperson said: “It is important to note that the vast majority of second-level schools already have robust policies in place in relation to the use of mobile phones. Most of these policies specify that students must have mobile devices switched off during the school day or during tuition hours.

“In many cases, these policies have been drawn up in consultation with students and parents. This has the distinct advantage of producing a policy which has buy-in from the whole school community — something a blanket ban cannot achieve.

“We must remember that 18 and 19-year-olds attend second level schools, and student voice in developing policies enables a rights and responsibilities-based approach to policy development.”

The spokesperson said the draft legislation for a Parents’ and Students’ Charter will ensure that meaningful consultation will take place with parents and students on key school policies such as mobile phone usage.

“It is important to point out that the Government’s digital strategy for schools emphasises greater use of digital technologies in schools to enhance teaching, learning and assessment,” said the spokesperson.

“School is possibly the safest place for young people to learn how to use such technologies responsibly. Irish young people must be prepared for the revolutionary impact which digital technologies are driving across our economy, society and personal lives.

“Blanket bans on mobile devices in schools will not facilitate this imperative.”

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) said it believed a common sense approach to the use of mobile phones in schools must be found between students, parents, teachers, and school management.

ISSU deputy president Sarah Harte said: “We believe in a ban on unnecessary phone usage in schools, however we do not believe in a complete ban on devices for both practical and educational purposes.

“Both teachers and students can benefit from using phones as an educational tool, for example interactive learning through Kahoot, or by recording oral work in Irish or other foreign languages.”

ISSU has welcomed the fact that students, teachers, and parents were to be consulted as part of a recent circular issued by Education Minister Richard Bruton.

“I think they should be allowed in schools at the discretion of school management and teachers,” said Ms Harte.

“Schools have to take an active approach to tackling issues like cyber-bullying and image sharing in schools. A complete ban of the device that is used will not change the problem. Education is the only way forward and the ISSU support initiatives like Webwise that try and educate students, teachers, and parents of the dangers online.”