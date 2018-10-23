Home»Breaking News»ireland

More work needed to disrupt paramilitarism in Northern Ireland – watchdog

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 01:21 PM

A watchdog has called for greater progress in disrupting paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been urged to prioritise investment in investigating criminality linked to the terror groups.

The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) highlighted the impact of the collapse of political power-sharing on progress as it published its first report since it was established just over a year ago.

A taskforce established a year ago combines law enforcement agencies to target organised crime.

In our 2019 report, we would like to be in a position to show evidence of greater disruption of paramilitary activity alongside the criminal justice outcomes.

The IRC report said: “The Taskforce has made an encouraging start.

“In our 2019 report, we would like to be in a position to show evidence of greater disruption of paramilitary activity alongside the criminal justice outcomes.”

The IRC’s members are former US peace envoy Mitchell Reiss, Tim O’Connor, John McBurney and former human rights commissioner and political leader Monica McWilliams.

It was established following the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement between the UK, Ireland and the main Stormont parties.

It said paramilitarism remained a “stark reality” of life in Northern Ireland.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Northern Irelandparamilitaries

Related Articles

Former minister regrets not doing more to help limit RHI damage

Reports of suspected sexual offences involving children double in north of Ireland since 2010

Northern Ireland veteran ‘refusing medical treatment to have his day in court’

How Paddy McGurgan is using his art form to make a difference

More in this Section

Education Committee to consider consent classes for secondary schools

Structural issues in schools will be repaired as soon as possible, says Varadkar

90,000 illegal prescription medicines seized

President Higgins shares concerns over hard border violence risk


Breaking Stories

Tried and tested: Polar’s new Vantage M running watch

7 design hacks to enhance your garden as the nights draw in

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m scared my messy relationship history will put my new partner off me’

Whole world in their hands: Icons design globes in aid of GOAL

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »