More thunderstorms expected with status yellow warning issued

By Steve Neville
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 12:38 PM

There are status yellow thunderstorm warnings in place for 19 counties in Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a thunder warning for all of Leinster, Tipperary and Waterford.

The forecaster said: “Thunderstorms with hail expected again today mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.” 

The warning is in effect until 9pm this evening.

There is also a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry, which was issued by the UK Met Office.

They are warning that “a few places may see thunderstorms causing flooding and disruption.” The warning comes into effect at 1.30pm and will remain in place until 6am on Wednesday.

Highest temperatures today are expected to hit 22 degrees in the east.

Met Éireann said: “Low cloud and mist will gradually thin this afternoon with more bright or sunny spells developing, the best of these in part of the east and south, where warm temperatures will spark off some heavy showers and thunderstorms with intense downpours expected locally and some hail.” 

They said that there will be “showers of rain in places overnight mostly in central and eastern counties.” Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the high teens but rain is expected.

Met Éireann said that tomorrow there will be “heavy showers mainly in eastern counties at times with the risk of the odd thundery shower but overall thunderstorms are less likely than in recent days and showers will tend to die away later in the day.”

