Home»ireland

More than half of students receive their first choices

By Jess Casey
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 05:40 AM

With more students opting to pursue careers in engineering, science and tech, the first round of college place offers also brought a drop in the demand for nursing.

Almost 75,000 round one offers were issued by the Central Applications Office (CAO) yesterday, with more than half of applicants receiving their first choice.

Some of the steadiest increases in points this year can be seen across courses focused on engineering.

The highest increase was at National University of Ireland Galway, where the first-round cut-off to energy systems engineering jumped by 78 — from 454 in 2018 to 532 this year.

Courses in energy engineering, biomedical engineering, and mechanical engineering across the country also saw increases in entry points.

An analysis of this year’s points also shows that demand fell for the majority of general nursing degrees, with points dropping at 13 of the 18 nursing courses.

A noticeable drop in points is seen for nursing degrees specialising in mental health, psychiatric care, and intellectual disability.

Demand for medicine, a traditionally sought-after course, this year remained steady, as did the demand for the majority of law and arts degrees.

This year’s first-round offers also saw the entry points for a course exceed 600 for the first time ever.

Economics and finance at the University College Dublin attracted a cut-off of 601 points this year.

In order for a student to have been offered a place this round, they must have achieved six H1s grades including higher-level maths, or have taken an additional subject.

Computer science and language at Trinity College saw an increase of 106 points — jumping from 350 to 456 this year.

A green wave also saw demand increase for the majority of environmental courses. Environmental science and technology at Dublin City University rose by 42 points. Environmental science and sustainable technology at Cork Insitute of Technology also saw points jump by 27.

