More than 900,000 tune in for Tipp v Kilkenny All-Ireland

By Colm O'Connor
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 02:53 PM

More than 900,000 people watched the closing stages Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final between Tipperary and Kilkenny on RTÉ.

The viewership peaked at 904,500 at 5.01pm with an average audience of 804,500 tuning in for the decider.

72% of those watching TV at the time were watching the All-Ireland final on the station.

The figures are down on last year's decider when Limerick ended a 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy trophy - that game had a peak of 1,007,500 and an average of 846,100.

The Sunday Game (highlights) show attracted an average of 256,000 which equates to share of 17.5% of the audience.

Sky Sports do not release the figures for their Championships coverage.

Meanwhile, Galway's victory over champions Cork in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championships had a peak audience of 185,300 (average 136,100) on RTÉ on Saturday evening.

The first semi-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary had a peak of 129,000 and an average of 98,900.

