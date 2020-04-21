News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered
A HSE sign encouraging Social Distancing is seen behind two seagulls in Howth, Dublin. Pic: PA
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 09:55 PM

More than 9,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland have now recovered, official figures indicate.

Statistics from the Department of Health show that 8,377 people have recovered in the community while 856 of those in hospital have also recovered.

The figures, which are the most up to date available, are based on an analysis of the confirmed cases when the overall total stood at 15,186.

The number of confirmed infections had risen to 16,040 today, with 388 new cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

Today marked the first time the department outlined statistics in relation to recoveries.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said the recovery figures were in line with international experience (Leon Farrell/PA).
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the figures were broadly in line with recovery rates in other countries.

“It’s giving us a picture which is probably similar to what our understanding, our expectation, might have been,” he said.

“It doesn’t surprise us in terms of what we might have expected, and some of the figures that we would have had all along about our hospitalisation rates, our admission rates into intensive care, would be suggesting that we’re having an experience of the disease which is consistent with the international picture.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group, said as of midnight on Monday, 111,584 tests for coronavirus had been carried out.

He said 20,822 tests were carried out in the previous seven days. Of those, 4,025 were positive (19%).

He said the current turnaround time for results was 24/36 hours. He added that capacity for testing stood at 10,000 a day but the number of referrals for testing was only between 1,300 to 1,500 per day.

He said the excess capacity would be deployed to manage a planned upturn in testing in community residential settings.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

