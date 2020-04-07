More than 850,000 people claiming unemployment benefits

More than 850,000 people are claiming unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis which has left many business struggling across Ireland.

Figures shows that hundreds of thousands of people are receiving the new Covid-19 pandemic unemployment benefit as well as those who are registered for the wage subsidy scheme.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that the country is facing extraordinary challenges.

“I think it’s clear that the aftermath of Covid-19, Ireland post-crisis will be a different place,” Mr Coveney said.

“The role of community will be different, the role of the State in terms of its relationship with the private sector will be different.

“Nobody should fool themselves that actually recovering from this is going to be easy.

Revenue has published updated FAQs in respect of the Temporary COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Click here for further details: https://t.co/ZNl3vTZNyy — Revenue (@RevenueIE) April 7, 2020

“There are 730,000 people today without a job.

“There’s 130,000 people today with the State paying 70% of their wages, and all of that has happened in the space of about three weeks.

“We have never faced anything like this as a country before, so it’s not going to be easy.

“We have to find a way of rebuilding an economy, doing that in a way that doesn’t isolate people or disadvantaged people because of their circumstance, we have to make sure that the rising tide that will start later on in the summer, I suspect, will lift all boats and that won’t be easy.

“The State is going to have to borrow a lot of money and run significant deficits for a period of time.”

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will to discuss childcare provisions for healthcare workers later today.

Creches and schools were closed last month, leaving many healthcare workers with no childcare.

On Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government is working on childcare for healthcare workers during the emergency, but it needs to be cleared by the NPHET.

“There are essential workers in the economy and in the health service who are struggling and want to get to work but can’t because childcare is not available to them.

National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning on its ongoing work on #Covid19 #coronavirus. As it meets I want to thank them, led by our @CMOIreland for its tireless work. Following their expert advice, every single one of us is helping save lives. Let’s keep at it — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 7, 2020

“While we are ready to push the button in terms of providing childcare for essential workers, we need clearance from the public health team, and that it in itself does not become a public health risk or allow the virus to be spread.”

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland is 174, with 16 further deaths reported on Monday.

There were 370 new confirmed cases, taking the overall total to 5,364.

Government ministers will also be briefed on the latest developments on Covid-19 at a Cabinet meeting, and whether restrictions can be lifted.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said a formal recommendation will not be made until Friday.

