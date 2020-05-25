More than 7,800 people on home support service waiting list

More than 7,800 people are on the waiting list for home support packages.

Demand is greatest in the Dublin north region.

According to the HSE's latest figures, 7,827 people are waiting for home support.

The home-support service "aims to support older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible and to support informal carers."

Nearly 5,500 people are waiting to get a package for the first time, while almost 2,400 people are looking for additional home-help.

The total combined list is highest in Dublin North, Dublin North Central and Dublin North West - at nearly 1,800.

The next highest is the Carlow-Kilkenny, south Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford region - at 1,333.

Six other HSE regions in the country have more than 480 people on their lists.