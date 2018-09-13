More than 7,100 people sought help from Pieta House

Suicide and self-harm crisis centre, Pieta House, saw almost twice as many people in 2017 as it did the previous year.

In 2016, the charity helped 3,971 people. It helped 7,117 last year, an increase of around 80%.

To date, this year, Pieta House has seen 5,000 clients, meaning it will likely be another record year of people seeking help with issues such as self-harming, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Pieta House spokesperson, Darran Coyle Garde, said the sharp rise is not necessarily a negative.

As the stigma surrounding such issues continues to lift, more people are presenting to Pieta’s services, which means more people are talking about their problems and getting the help they need, he said.

“Go back even 15 years or so, and suicide and mental health were issues that were totally swept under the rug. They weren’t talked about.

“But, now, we’re getting to the stage where people feel okay to talk about it.

“They see the difference it can make,” said Mr Coyle Garde.

“So, yes, the numbers are rising, but that also means more people are looking for help. I mean, it’s rare, these days, to find someone who hasn’t been affected by these issues.

“Whether it’s themselves or a friend, or a work colleague or a family member, pretty much everyone in this country knows someone who has been affected either by depression or suicide,” said Mr Coyle Garde.

The issue now, he said, is that with the rise in clients, Pieta House grows more overstretched and underfunded every day.

This is more acutely felt in Cork and Dublin, where larger populations mean more clients seeking services. Currently, Pieta House receives just 15% of its funding from the Government. The other 85% is raised by the public through fundraisers and initiatives.

Mr Coyle Garde said a huge ambition of Pieta House is is 50/50 funding: half from the Government and half from charitable donations.

For the moment, however, the charity is relying on the goodwill of people like Cork residents, Alan and Adriana Watters, who have spearheaded the latest Pieta House fundraiser by recording and launching a new CD, containing remixes of a song about mental health.

The main song is called ‘Shine (I Wanna Listen)’ and features vocals from Alan Watters and from 16-year-old St Angela’s College student, Leah McSweeney. Backing vocals come from a newly formed choir, called ‘The Volunteers’.

You can contact Pieta House on 1800 247 247 (Freephone 24/7), or text HELP to 51444