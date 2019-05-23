NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
More than €700k worth of herbal cannabis seized in Armagh

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 09:07 PM

Drugs worth around €730,000 have been seized during a planned search of a property in Armagh, detectives said.

Suspected herbal cannabis and drug-related paraphernalia were recovered at Newry Road.

Two men aged 44 and a third aged 42 were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

PSNI Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton said: “These arrests and seizures are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

“We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals, and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved, should be under no illusion – we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

