More than 700 new cases of coronavirus as deaths rise by 26

Another 26 people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that 23 of those deaths were laboratory confirmed.

It means there have now been 1,087 Covid-19 deaths in the State since the outbreak of the virus.

As of 1pm today, there were 701 new confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of cases here to 19,262.