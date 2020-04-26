More than 700 new cases of coronavirus as deaths rise by 26

Another 26 people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that 23 of those deaths were laboratory confirmed.
It means there have now been 1,087 Covid-19 deaths in the State since the outbreak of the virus.
As of 1pm today, there were 701 new confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of cases here to 19,262.
As of midnight, Friday 24th April (18,431 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,576 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 349 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 5,064 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,224 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,110 cases (6%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%
Useful information
- The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
- Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
- GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024