News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

More than 6,000 assaults on staff in Irish health service last year

More than 6,000 assaults on staff in Irish health service last year
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 06:42 AM

There were more than 6,000 assaults on staff in the Irish health service last year.

They include 46 sexual attacks against HSE workers.

These new figures have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

They show that, in 2019, there were 6,057 reports of physical, sexual and verbal assaults against HSE staff.

61% of them related to nursing staff.

There were more than 4,600 physical attacks and 46 sexual ones.

The highest number were in the HSE region that includes Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan.

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, says the level of assaults last year is a disgrace.

“The figures are very shocking,” she said.

“They are high and they are entirely unacceptable.

“Sinn Féin has now for a number of years been calling for dedicated security to be in our accident and emergency departments on a 24 hour, seven day a week basis, to ensure the health and safety of the staff working in our ED departments.”

The total number of assaults is down marginally from 6,265 the year before.

The HSE says the safety of staff is a priority, and training in the management of violence and aggression is available in all services.

READ MORE

Cork man tells court garda spitting incident was 'big joke' as he is charged with assault

More on this topic

HSE ask Home supports providers to categorise clients 'by need' HSE ask Home supports providers to categorise clients 'by need'

Working Life: 'Depending on the day, I will be in the antenatal clinics, postnatal visits or labour ward'Working Life: 'Depending on the day, I will be in the antenatal clinics, postnatal visits or labour ward'

Four staff of HSE-funded charity receive €67,000 in overtime paymentsFour staff of HSE-funded charity receive €67,000 in overtime payments

Call for HSE to manage defibrillators as too few people know where they are or how to use themCall for HSE to manage defibrillators as too few people know where they are or how to use them


TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co MayoBoy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teen

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way homeCoronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

Coronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifiesCoronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifies


Lifestyle

Louisa Earls is a manager at Books Upstairs, D’Olier St, Dublin, which is owned by her father, Maurice Earls.Virus response writes a new chapter for Books Upstairs

'That ladder you’ve got out is it safe; do you know what you’re doing?'Ireland's DIYers causing problems for doctors during covid19 crisis

I'm writing this column on March 25. Dates are suddenly vital. Measures to lower the death toll from Covid-19 improve daily. For some of us, their early implementation makes the difference between life and death.Damien Enright: Coping with confinement by coronavirus in the Canaries

There are almost three million motor vehicles in Ireland, more than one for every two people.Richard Collins: Glimmer of hope for the dwindling hedgehog

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »