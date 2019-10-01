News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
More than 600 patients wait for hospital beds as last month becomes worst September on record

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 10:19 AM

Update: October has started badly when it comes to hospital overcrowding as the INMO has reported that there are 610 patients are waiting for beds this morning.

University Hospital Limerick has 81 awaiting for beds there while Cork University Hospital has 58 Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin has 40.

Earlier: INMO reveals September had the most patients on hospital trolleys this year

The INMO has said that September has been the worst month of 2019 for hospital overcrowding so far.

They said that 10,641 patients went without a bed in hospitals last month which, they claim, is the worst September for overcrowding on record.

They said it is double the number of people on trolleys 10 years ago. 101 of those waiting were children.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of patients on trolleys last month were University Hospital Limerick with 1,405, Cork University Hospital with 936 and University Hospital Galway which had 884 patients waiting to be admitted in September.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “These are simply astonishing figures – especially outside of winter. It’s placing a massive strain on our members on the front line and is seriously worsening patient care.

“We have now seen 80 consecutive days where the trolley figures are higher than 2018 – often by as much as 50%. This is equivalent to the bed capacity of Beaumont Hospital 15 times over."

“This is beyond unsustainable. At the root of the problem is capacity. We need more hospital beds and more nurses and midwives to staff them. The HSE’s disastrous recruitment pause simply has to go.

“Ireland needs to reform its health service and Sláintecare is the clear path forward. But it needs to be more than reports and press conferences. It takes real investment and a shift towards primary care.”

