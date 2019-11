There are 559 patients waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

Of this total, 374 are waiting in emergency departments while 185 await beds in other wards in the hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 60 people awaiting beds.

That is followed by 51 at Letterkenny University Hospital, and 38 at both University Hospital Galway and Mayo University Hospital, according to the INMO.