More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 10:30 AM

503 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals, figures show.

The latest numbers from the INMO's Trolley Watch show 333 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 170 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The figure has been rising since Monday with 479 patients waiting for a bed at the start of the week.

The number increased to 489 patients on Tuesday.

Today, the worst-hit hospitals are:

  • University Hospital Limerick – 73
  • University Hospital Galway – 43
  • Letterkenny University Hospital - 38

University Hospital Limerick was also the worst-hit hospital on Monday (64 patients) and Tuesday (76 patients).

