More than 400 children attend overnight camp amid Scouting Ireland controversy

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 07:38 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More than 400 children are taking part in an overnight camp in the Midlands this weekend, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Scouting Ireland.

It comes after the body's practices of safeguarding children were called into question, in a letter sent to them by the Child and Family agency Tusla during the week.

In the letter read out in the Dail by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone, Tusla called for an immediate investigation into the supervision of minors at Scouting Ireland.

They also said that the viability of overnight trips with children should be considered.

The Tanaiste, Simon Coveney, has also weighed in, saying that parents of scouts should make sure any overnight trips this weekend are well supervised.

Scouting Ireland, however, has insisted that robust safeguards are in place for weekend trips involving scouts and that this weekend's event at Portlick near Athlone will go ahead as planned.

A meeting between Tusla and the scouting body on the matter is due to take place on Tuesday.

Scouting Ireland

