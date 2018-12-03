NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

More than 40% of asylum seekers live in Direct Provision centres for over two years

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 08:46 AM

Five out of 83 Direct Provision centres around the country are over capacity, while a large majority are close to being over-subscribed.

According to figures from the Department of Justice, centres in Meath, Laois, Cork and Clare were housing more people than agreed, with an extra 19 people in the former holiday village in Mosney in Louth.

By the end of last week, 5,928 men, women and children were living in Direct Provision while 202 people, who have recently arrived, were living in temporary accommodation.

The figures show that more than 40% of people in Direct Provision are in accommodation centres for two or more years.

The capacity of Direct Provision accommodation centres in Ireland is 6,093 and 17%, or 1,047 of those, have been in Direct Provision accommodation for between two and three years.

Up to 748 have spent up to four years in Direct Provision, and nearly 3% have been in the accommodation centres for seven years or more.

READ MORE: Christmas coming too early for new gift card rules

There are just over 5,000 of live applications for refugee status currently in the system, while the numbers granted refugee status in Ireland has almost doubled in the last four years.

In 2018, just over 900 people got refugee status which continues a steady rise over the last four years. In 2017, 769 were granted refugee status, 725 in 2016, and 547 in 2015.#

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Direct Provisionasylum seekersrefugeesIreland

Related Articles

TD describes Direct Provision as 'legalised people trafficking'

Company defends link to Direct Provision in leaflets to UL students

Apology for 'isolated incident' which saw mother and sick child refused bread and milk at asylum centre

Direct provision group makes Irish connection through building currachs

More in this Section

Teenager arrested in connection with Derry murder released on bail

Gardaí 'very concerned' for safety of woman missing from Kerry

Candlelight vigil held in memory of Ballymurphy Massacre victims

780,000 people living in poverty in Ireland, report finds


Lifestyle

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

69-year-old marathon runner: ‘I’ll just keep going. Sure why not?’

From eyebrows to phone battery life... and alphabet of questions

Online Lives: 'Social media can be positive' - HeadStuff's Alan Bennett

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »