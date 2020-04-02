More than 35,000 employers register with Irish wage subsidy scheme

More than 35,000 employers have registered with the Government’s wage subsidy scheme for coronavirus.

It aims to help companies survive and retain staff.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “I am encouraged by the uptake of the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

“I would ask employers who have not yet considered the scheme to do so today.

“It is important to note that those who have already laid-off workers can still avail of the scheme by re-employing them now.

“Those employers who have cash in reserve, and who have been hit by a decline in business, can also still qualify for the scheme.

“And finally, applying for the scheme is not a declaration of insolvency, as some have suggested.

“These points have been clarified by the revenue commissioner but are worth restating.”

He said the public health crisis was the first priority.

“Securing our economy and the livelihoods of our people comes next.

“In the interest of attempting to do what we can now to strengthen our position in the future, I would ask employers to give serious consideration to this available support.”