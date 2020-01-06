More than 3,500 people on waiting lists for orthodontic assessments and treatments in Cork and Kerry

More than 3,500 children and adolescents are on waiting lists for orthodontic assessments and treatments in Cork and Kerry, including one patient who has waited more than four years.

The figures have been slammed by Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath as "appallingly high".

New figures provided to Mr McGrath by the HSE have shone a light on the challenges in orthodontic treatment waiting lists in the region.

The data, issued via parliamentary question, confirmed that 2,170 children and adolescents are waiting on orthodontic treatment across Cork and Kerry. A further 1,496 are waiting for an assessment.

Many of these young people have also faced lengthy delays, including one patient who has waited more than four years for treatment.

Of the almost 1,500 patients waiting for assessment following a referral, three are waiting more than two years and 192 have waited for more than one year. Some 581 are waiting between seven and 12 months.

Of those waiting to commence treatment following assessment, the picture is bleak.

One patient has waited more than four years for treatment and there are 161 waiting between 37 and 48 months, 375 waiting 25 to 36 months, 679 waiting 13 to 24 months, and 515 waiting seven to 12 months.

Mr McGrath described the waiting lists for treatment following assessment as "particularly worrying" as more than half the list has waited for more than one year for an appointment.

"The HSE has confirmed that there are only two consultant orthodontists to cover all of Cork and Kerry, and while there are no vacant consultant posts in the region, these figures would indicate that we need more staff to cope with the demand," Mr McGrath said.

"Based on this reply, teenagers needing orthodontic treatment could be 17 or even 18 by the time they reach the top of the waiting list.

These treatment delays are not only impacting children waiting to get braces, but those who have completed their treatment are also having to wait to have their braces removed. This is bound to have knock-on effects on their outcomes.

The Cork South-Central TD also raised concerns about teenagers who turn 18 while on waiting lists and the impact this has on their future treatments.

"Despite record investment in our health service, the fact of the matter is that it is not being managed properly," he said. "Things are actually getting worse instead of better and children and teenagers are suffering."

In its response to Mr McGrath, the HSE said, "The primary goal of orthodontics is to improve the appearance and function of misaligned or crooked teeth. The HSE provides free orthodontic treatment for children with the most severe orthodontic problems."

The response said children on the priority waiting list, including those with cleft palate or impacted teeth, are seen within a year. Those on the functional waiting list are seen within 18-24 months, and the routine fixed waiting list is seen to within four years.

"At the end of Quarter 3 2019, of those on the orthodontic treatment waiting list following an orthodontic assessment in Cork Kerry Community Health Care, 44% are waiting less than a year and a total of 92% are waiting less than 3 years, with under 8% waiting in excess of three years," the HSE statement said.