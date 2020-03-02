News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
More than 30 roads closed in Galway due to flooding

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 06:55 AM

Road closures are in place across the midlands and west today after heavy rain caused further flooding in a number of areas.

Along with the recent closure of the N65 between Portumna and Borrisokane, there are more than 30 minor roads closed by flooding across south Co Galway.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte says the floods have been building since August, creating a huge economic and environmental challenge for the region.

"Two stories are very different," she said.

"The Shannon moves incredibly slow and the farmers along the Shannon would tell you it didn't happen today or yesterday, this has been happening since we started having the floods last August and there has been a situation taking place. In south Galway when we get incredibly heavy rainfall, the turloughs fill up and when the turloughs fill then the backlog [happens]."

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the entire country until 8am today.

The forecaster said: "Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places.

"With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning."

The rest of Monday is set to be cold with Met Éireann predicting "widespread frost and icy patches clearing during the morning".

GalwayStorm JorgeFloodingTOPIC: Weather

