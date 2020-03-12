More than 230 complaints made about the care of disabled people last year

The health watchdog received more than 230 complaints about the care of people with disabilities last year.

The details have been released under the Freedom of Information Act and they include allegations of abuse, neglect and assault.

Last year, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) received 236 complaints about residential centres for adults and children with a disability.

According to one complaint, a resident was removed from a centre by their guardian because they were neglected, with dirty clothes, nails and hair.

There were several complaints of financial abuse - one involving large amounts of money unaccounted for - while there are reports of service-users absconding from centres, with one walking along a road at night.

Another separate report claimed a resident had unexplained bruising, while others include allegations of emotional and psychological abuse, medication errors and staff shortages.

There is also a report of a service-user being regularly assaulted and bullied by another patient.

Hiqa said it does not have a remit to investigate individual complaints, but all unsolicited information is used to inform the authority's monitoring of each residential centre.

The HSE declined to comment on the individual issues, but said it does have a comprehensive complaints procedure in place.