More than €190,000 worth of drugs have been seized at a house in Dublin.

The drugs were found during the search of a property on La Touche Road in Bluebell last night around 8pm.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €51,000 worth of Crack Cocaine and €140,000 worth of Diamorphine.

Both seizures are pending lab analysis.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.