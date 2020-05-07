News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
More than 13,000 calls made to My Options helpline last year

More than 13,000 calls made to My Options helpline last year
Niall Behan of Irish Family Planning Association says demand for their services has remained "fairly consistent."
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 08:26 AM

More than 13,000 calls were made last year to the My Options helpline, which provides information on abortion services.

A total of 1,740 women and girls also attended crisis-pregnancy clinics across the country.

Almost a third of them went to the Irish Family Planning Association's ten clinics.

The chief executive of Irish Family Planning Association, Niall Behan, says there is a significant level of demand, even since the abortion laws changed.

He says: "The service has been fairly consistent. There was a time when women and some service providers didn't know about the counseling services and we have managed to communicate that now.

"And what we are seeing is a continued access or 'reaching out' to our specialist pregnancy services."

TOPIC: Abortion

