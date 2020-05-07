More than 13,000 calls made to My Options helpline last year

More than 13,000 calls were made last year to the My Options helpline, which provides information on abortion services.

A total of 1,740 women and girls also attended crisis-pregnancy clinics across the country.

Almost a third of them went to the Irish Family Planning Association's ten clinics.

The chief executive of Irish Family Planning Association, Niall Behan, says there is a significant level of demand, even since the abortion laws changed.

He says: "The service has been fairly consistent. There was a time when women and some service providers didn't know about the counseling services and we have managed to communicate that now.

"And what we are seeing is a continued access or 'reaching out' to our specialist pregnancy services."