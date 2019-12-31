More than 1,000 homes planned for Marquee site

More than 1000 apartments could be built on the Marquee site on Centre Park Road in the coming years if a new consultation application is given the go-ahead in February.

Marina Quarter Limited has made a request for consultation with An Bord Pleanála on December 16 to build 1,100 apartments and child care facilities, along with other amenities on the former Ford distribution site on Centre Park Road.

The plan has been met with a mixed reaction from local councillors with Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy calling for the new Local Development Plan to be published in order to allow for joined-up thinking from developers.

“Pumping that much housing into Centre Park Road at the moment is lunacy," he said.

I want to see proper community developed in the area with nice architecture and a sense of place.

Mr McCarthy said that he welcomed development in the area but was afraid that the projects would be disjointed along the south docks.

“I don’t want to see what was proposed 10 years ago developed in the area.”

Green Party Councillor Lorna Bogue said that her initial reaction was positive.

“I think we are always looking for new housing stock as the stock we have is not good," she said. "This is close enough to the city that I don’t see it going against the Local Development Plan."

Ms Bogue said that she had no issue with the number of units, I am happy enough with high density, as long as it is done properly.”

Despite this, the Green Party Councillor said that she would like to see the infrastructure in the area improved, such as public transport and cycling infrastructure.