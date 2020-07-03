More than 1,000 excess deaths in NI during pandemic

A thousand excess deaths were registered in Northern Ireland over the last 13 weeks, official statistics said.

Statisticians surveyed the period since the first Covid-19 fatality, announced on March 19, was registered.

The first patient to die was male, elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Over the last 13 weeks in total, 1,001 excess deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years were registered, with the number in the year to June 26 totalling 742, Stormont’s statistics agency Nisra said.

Nine involving the disease occurred in the last week, from June 20 to 26, bringing the total toll related to Covid-19 to 826.

Of this, 427 (51.7%) took place in hospital, 343 (41.5%) in care homes, eight (1.0%) in hospices and 48 (5.8%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 351 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 79 separate establishments.

The Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They are correct up to the week ending June 26.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 417 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to June 26 2020, 82% (343) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 74 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 51% of all Covid-19 related fatalities; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

People aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66%) of all deaths and 80% of Covid-19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to June 26.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast local government district accounted for 239 (29%) of the 824 deaths registered in the calendar year to June 26.