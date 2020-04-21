News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

More than 1,000 children with hearing problems waiting over a yeah to see a specialist

More than 1,000 children with hearing problems waiting over a yeah to see a specialist
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 07:16 AM

More than 1,100 children with hearing problems have been waiting for over a year to see a specialist.

Nearly 1,700 adults have also faced a 12-month wait to see an audiologist.

An audiologist assesses a patient’s hearing loss and puts in place measures to address it.

According to the HSE’s latest figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, there are more than 7,100 children waiting for an appointment.

Nearly half have been waiting at least six months and 1,139 for more than a year.

Of those waiting at least 12 months, 344 are in Longford-Westmeath and 255 are in Wexford.

Dr Laura Durcan, vice-president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, says the Covid-19 pandemic is worsening the situation considerably.

“We would have stopped providing an audiology service a number of weeks ago,” she said.

“We may have to slowly change our practices for these as we get back to business usual.

“We may need that the patient to be wearing masks for these procedures, we may need that the practitioner also be wearing masks.

“I think we’re going to have to change how we do a lot out our work going forward.”

There are nearly 10,000 adults waiting to see an audiologist, with 1,667 waiting over a year.

330 are in Wexford and 269 are in south Tipperary.

The HSE says it is working to reduce the waiting lists and ensure timely access to audiology services.

READ MORE

NPHET to consider how any Covid-19 restrictions might be eased

More on this topic

224 people admitted to hospital in space of four years with STDs224 people admitted to hospital in space of four years with STDs

90% of Irish rivers checked tested positive for E. coli90% of Irish rivers checked tested positive for E. coli

'Literally millions will die' without new malaria nets market approval warns UCC academic'Literally millions will die' without new malaria nets market approval warns UCC academic

Natural Health: 'I accidentally spilt hot oil on my foot. What would you suggest?'Natural Health: 'I accidentally spilt hot oil on my foot. What would you suggest?'


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen'It has to be safe' - Publicans look for social distancing guidelines when they reopen

Coronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test resultsCoronavirus: Mary Lou McDonald describes 'distressing' 16-day wait for test results

Government to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterpartsGovernment to discuss tighter travel restrictions with Belfast counterparts

Pubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: VaradkarPubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: Varadkar


Lifestyle

A set of four silver entree dishes from Fota will come up at Sotheby's Style online sale in New York on April 22.Antiques: Cork dishes to cause a stir in New York

John Sheahan, the last surviving member of The Dubliners, talks music, coronavirus and haikus with Joe DermodyA debut solo album at 80 - John Sheahan of The Dubliners

Declan Shalvey took a break from his work for Marvel to produce an Irish graphic novel, writes Don O’MahonyDeclan Shalvey on putting gang members in the frame

Since Covid-19 restrictions began, parents have phoned Parentline’s national helpline who never did so before.Never has so much been asked of parents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »