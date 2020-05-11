More than 100 people gather outside church for Traveller funeral in Cork city



A funeral for two teenage Travellers who died tragically overseas at the Church of the Ressurection in Farrenree, Cork.

Over 100 people gathered outside a church on the northside of Cork city for the funeral of two Traveller brothers today despite direct pleas to their community to follow public health advice and stay away.

The HSE has had very strict guidelines in place for funerals since the end of March.

Funeral masses are restricted to a maximum of 10 people, apart from the priest and undertakers.

Social distancing must be maintained with no handshaking or hugging and large gatherings outside the church or at the cemetery have been discouraged.

But despite the public health guidance, over 100 people gathered outside the church in Farranree where the Reqiuem Mass for the Cash brothers - John and Michael - was celebrated.

Both died in the US in tragic circumstances in recent weeks.

Their remains were repatriated and they were buried in St Catherine's Cemetery in Kilcully today where last week up to 200 people attended the burial of a member of their extended family.

That gathering prompted the chaplain to Cork's Traveller community to appeal to members of the Traveller community to respect the public health advice ahead of today's funeral.

Fr Oscar O'Leary, who has ministered to Travellers for almost 25 years, said members the family at the centre of last week's funeral had requested people to stay away from the cemetery.

He said only a handful of immediate family attended the funeral Mass and sat apart from each other but despite the family's pleas, a large crowd attended at the graveside last week.

Large crowds gathered again today outside the church in Farranree and later at the cemetery. The coffins were carried in a horse drawn carriage along the streets.

It appeared as if many mourners had ignored the 5km travel restrictions, with signs that many had travelled long distances - many vehicles parked outside had registration plates from all over Ireland and from the UK.



Gardai were on duty in the area at the time and observed proceedings.

Green Party Cllr Oliver Moran, chairman of the city council's Traveller Accommodation Committee, said last week that the current restrictions on funerals are difficult and that the bereaved family has experienced incredible tragedy and heartbreak in recent weeks.

"Tragically, we have to find new ways to do show respect at this time," he said.

A spokesperson for the diocese of Cork and Ross said Bishop Fintan Gavin and the clergy are happy to cooperate with statutory and local authorities to find ways to support grieving families while also attending to keeping safe all who are involved by ensuring that social distancing and other requirements are met.