More than 100 expected to protest against the US military at Shannon airport

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 07:54 AM

More than 100 protesters from around the world will gather for a summit in Limerick today to demand the US military stop refueling at Shannon airport.

The weekend conference is part of the annual gathering of a global organisation called World Beyond War and will also see a peaceful rally take place tomorrow.

Activist Edward Horgan said that by allowing the practise, the Irish government is facilitating wars in the Middle East.

He said: "I think it's vital now. In fact, the issue of Irish neutrality be sorted out. Our estimation at the moment since the First Gulf War in 1991 is up to a million children have died in the middle east for war relation reasons.

"That's roughly the same number of children who died in the Holocaust and we [Ireland] are complicit and actively facilitating those wars and those killings by US military use of Shannon airport."

